Around 30 cruise ships set to dock in Dominica during November 2024
Cruise ships will feature dynamic guests from across the globe who are seeking to visit the country to experience its rich culture and exciting ongoing events.
4th of November 2024
Roseau, Dominica: Over 30 cruise calls are expected for Dominica in the month of November 2024 for ongoing 2024/2025 cruise season. Commencing on Saturday, the first ship of the month- MV Zuiderdam has been docked in the port, bringing hundreds of passengers on the shores of the island.
Cruise ships will feature dynamic guests from across the globe who are seeking to visit the country to experience its rich culture and exciting ongoing events. The week will kickstart with MS Amadea on November 4, 2024, welcoming hundreds of passengers on its maiden call to the island nation.
The cruise season in Dominica was kickstarted on October 9, 2024, with the arrival of the MV Celebrity Summit on its maiden call. With its capacity to carry 2452, the ship has docked at Roseau Cruise Berth and arrived in the country twice.
Sapphire Princess also docked in the country and brought over 2670 guests at the starting of th cruise season. The ship arrived at Woodbridge Bay on its maiden call to Dominica, exploring the vibrant offerings at the shores of the country. MV Celebrity Summit has once again docked in Dominica for the third time in the month of October 2024.
Cruise Schedule for November 2024
On November 5, 2024: MV Viking Sea
On November 7, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit
On November 8, 2024: Enchanted Princess
On November 9, 2024: MV Mein Schiff 2
On November 11, 2024: MV Eruodam
On November 12, 2024: MV Disney Magic
On November 14, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit
On November 15, 2024: MV Insignia
On November 15, 2024: MV Viking Sea
On November 16, 2024: MV Vision of the Seas
On November 17, 2024: MV Aidaperla
On November 19, 2024: MV Seven Seas Grandeur
On November 16, 2024: MV Celebrity Beyond
On November 19, 2024: Le Champlain
From November 21 to 21, 2024: MV Villa Vie Odyssey
On November 21, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit
On November 23, 2024: MV Mein Schiff 2
On November 25, 2024: MV Viking Sea
On November 25, 2024: MV Azamara Journey
On November 26, 2024: MV Queen May II
On November 26, 2024: MSC Explora II
On November 26, 2024: MV Hamburg
On November 27, 2024: Le Champlain
On November 28, 2024: MS Nautica
On November 28, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit
On November 29, 2024: MV Zuiderdam
On November 30, 2024: MV Carnival Venezia
Disclaimer: The update on Around 30 cruise ships set to dock in Dominica during November 2024 is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.
Latest
- Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda shines as Miss Caribbe...
-
Around 30 cruise ships set to dock in Dominica during Novemb...
-
Young architect Akeo Bailey proposes visionary bridge connec...
-
Sprint Queen Julien Alfred crowned Female Athlete of the Yea...
-
Fire erupts at Harvey Vale in Carriacou; Minister Tevin Andr...
Related Articles
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024
Monday, 4th Nov 2024