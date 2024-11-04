Around 30 cruise ships set to dock in Dominica during November 2024

Cruise ships will feature dynamic guests from across the globe who are seeking to visit the country to experience its rich culture and exciting ongoing events.

Roseau, Dominica: Over 30 cruise calls are expected for Dominica in the month of November 2024 for ongoing 2024/2025 cruise season. Commencing on Saturday, the first ship of the month- MV Zuiderdam has been docked in the port, bringing hundreds of passengers on the shores of the island.

Cruise ships will feature dynamic guests from across the globe who are seeking to visit the country to experience its rich culture and exciting ongoing events. The week will kickstart with MS Amadea on November 4, 2024, welcoming hundreds of passengers on its maiden call to the island nation.

The cruise season in Dominica was kickstarted on October 9, 2024, with the arrival of the MV Celebrity Summit on its maiden call. With its capacity to carry 2452, the ship has docked at Roseau Cruise Berth and arrived in the country twice.

Sapphire Princess also docked in the country and brought over 2670 guests at the starting of th cruise season. The ship arrived at Woodbridge Bay on its maiden call to Dominica, exploring the vibrant offerings at the shores of the country. MV Celebrity Summit has once again docked in Dominica for the third time in the month of October 2024.

Cruise Schedule for November 2024

On November 5, 2024: MV Viking Sea

On November 7, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit

On November 8, 2024: Enchanted Princess

On November 9, 2024: MV Mein Schiff 2

On November 11, 2024: MV Eruodam

On November 12, 2024: MV Disney Magic

On November 14, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit

On November 15, 2024: MV Insignia

On November 15, 2024: MV Viking Sea

On November 16, 2024: MV Vision of the Seas

On November 17, 2024: MV Aidaperla

On November 19, 2024: MV Seven Seas Grandeur

On November 16, 2024: MV Celebrity Beyond

On November 19, 2024: Le Champlain

From November 21 to 21, 2024: MV Villa Vie Odyssey

On November 21, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit

On November 23, 2024: MV Mein Schiff 2

On November 25, 2024: MV Viking Sea

On November 25, 2024: MV Azamara Journey

On November 26, 2024: MV Queen May II

On November 26, 2024: MSC Explora II

On November 26, 2024: MV Hamburg

On November 27, 2024: Le Champlain

On November 28, 2024: MS Nautica

On November 28, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit

On November 29, 2024: MV Zuiderdam

On November 30, 2024: MV Carnival Venezia

