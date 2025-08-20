All-Clear Notice issued for Bahamas, Warnings Discontinued for Hurricane Erin

Bahamas: The All-Clear notice has been issued for the islands of the Central and Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Due to this, the tropical storm warnings and watches have also been discontinued around these areas as of 3 pm today.



The centre of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 26.1 degrees north and longitude 72.5 degrees west. As per the meteorology department, the Erin is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 miles per hour and the motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through tonight which is followed by a northward motion on Wednesday and then a northeastward motion on Thursday.



On the forecast track, the centre of Erin is also expected to pass to the east of the Bahamas and then it will be given to Western Atlantic between the United States east coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.



Maximum sustained winds are near 105 miles per hour due to the high gusts and thunderstorms as the fluctuations are expected to intensify over the next few days. The Weather Department noted that the Hurricane-force winds outward up to 80 miles from the centre and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the East coast area of the country.



Now, the weather department also mentioned that rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches are also expected from the outer bands of Erin. It is also expected to affect Turks and Caicos Islands and Central and Southeast Bahamas.



As per the weather department, the dangerous spells are also affecting other islands of the Turks and Caicos, extending the wind speed upto with 5 inches of the rainfall. Now, the warnings have been discontinued, however, the governments advised their citizens to remain cautious about the Hurricane seaso as it could affect other nations as well.