Roseau, Dominica: The Salisbury Box Culvert Crossing is nearing completion in Dominica, providing greater access and enhanced road networks. The project is also part of the ongoing Road Edge Rehabilitation Initiative which will be constructed along the EO LeBlanc and Nicholas Liverpool highways.

The contracts were signed by the Government of Dominica for seven key interventions in October 2024, aiming to foster the road networks and enhance infrastructural growth. The crossing will help in enhancing the conditions of the roads and providing substantial growth to the infrastructure.

As per the contract, the work on the rehabilitation of the road edge is underway in Belles and it will provide enhanced access to the roads. It will enhance the infrastructural growth of Dominica and generate new economic opportunities for locals.

The retaining wall at Bioche is also underway in Dominica, aiming to foster its response against the impact of the climate change. The wall will protect the households and other infrastructure in Dominica by providing them with chances to enhance their income opportunities.

Hillsborough Box Culvert Rehabilitation is also included in the contract that was signed by the Government of Dominica. The rehabilitation will provide a new look to the facility and enhance the structure in the country. The Box Culvert Crossing will be rehabilitated at St Joseph where it will enhance the infrastructural growth of Dominica.

The road edge rehabilitation is also underway in Penrice where the locals will get new opportunities for income. The Roger Retaining Wall with Imperial Road is also underway is Dominica under the road rehabilitation project. It will provide growth to the area and enhance income opportunities for locals and other chances to enhance the economic growth in Dominica.

Contractor Chris Walter of Caribbean Concrete Ltd also provided an update on the work that is progressing in Salisbury. As per the contractor, the work will provide enhanced infrastructure growth to the infrastructure and other economic opportunities of Dominica.