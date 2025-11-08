One Family Junkanoo to participate in Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parades

Junkanoo is a Bahamian dance that celebrates the country’s culture during Boxing Day and New Year.

Bahamas: The One Family Junkanoo and Community Organization will participate in the upcoming 2025 Boxing Day and 2026 New Year’ Day Junkanoo parades. The parade is scheduled for Bay Street as the group will showcase the culture of the Bahamas at the global stage.

Junkanoo is known as the cultural dance forms in the Bahamas which outline the vibrant traditions and cultural richness of the country through different cultural events. Different groups from different communities perform at the stage of Boxing Day and New Year.

In 2026, the events will be hosted to enhance the cultural richness of the country and promote their culture among the patrons and the children of the country. Junkanoo is known as a symbol of Bahamian cultural pride, spirit, identity and resilience. The events are used to continue to celebrate this legacy, and the many contributions junkanoo has made to Bahamian culture at the national level.

The One Family Junkanoo was established in 1993 and the group has become a major force in Junkanoo at the national level with a history of innovation and success in the annual parades.

The organization will also focus on cultural development and community impact which is known as the commitment to developing Bahamian youth through cultural and creative expression. The organization will perform under the theme- “Warriors for Excellence”, aiming to ensure exceptional performances at both national parades.

Earlier, the Office of the Prime Minister released a video featuring JCNP and NJC officials speaking about moving forward in unity for a successful Junkanoo season.

Following the release of a video that suggested that the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) and the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) were working together to manage the upcoming Junkanoo parades, the NJC clarified in a statement today that there is no agreement for the joint management of the parades.

"The 2025/2026 Junkanoo parades will be managed exclusively by the parade management team appointed by the NJC, operating under the oversight of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture," the statement said.