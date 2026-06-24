PM Terrance Drew hosts Father’s Day event in Constituency 8

The event included food, games and grooming activities, with Prime Minister Drew interacting with attendees and distributing hampers to participants during the Father’s Day gathering.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew hosted men from Constituency 8 at a “Father’s Day Grill and Chill” event at his home on Sunday, June 21. He later shared photos online highlighting moments from the gathering.

His online caption read, “I was happy to welcome the men of Constituency #8 to my home for a Father’s Day Grill & Chill.” The images featured men across all age groups enjoying the different activities and food at his home during the event. Dr. Drew was seen personally interacting with all the guests.

He asserted, “We enjoyed an afternoon of good food, great conversation, and plenty of laughter while celebrating the fathers and father figures who do so much for their families and communities.”

The activities during the event included grooming sessions including haircuts and massages for the men. Different games were also incorporated to boost fun, Dr. Drew personally awarded hampers to the winners of the games.

The noon also featured a buffet arrangement for the attendees. A grill station was also placed for people to explore and enjoy food options. The tents, lights and drinks lit up the evening.

This follows a series of endeavours on Father’s Day in the recent years by PM Drew. Last year, he hosted a friendly football match between fathers and non-fathers at the newly constructed Conaree Football Stadium as part of the Father’s Day celebrations.

Such celebrations are a part of community-focused efforts rather than official government programmes. This deepens the social enhancement of the country while enjoying food, music and fun activities in a much comfortable setting.

Dr. Drew also made it a point to express gratitude to the attendees, “Thank you to everyone who joined us.”