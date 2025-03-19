Sudiksha Konanki Case: Dominican judge orders freedom to Joshua Riibe

He also challenged the authorities of their treatment towards him since he has been held for investigation.

A judge in Dominican Republic has granted a request for freedom for Joshua Riibe, the person of interest in Sudiksha Konanki’s missing case. The judge announced his decision on Tuesday, after Riibe argued with the authorities for inappropriately keeping him without any charges.

He also challenged the authorities of their treatment towards him since he has been held for investigation. According to sources, for security purposes, Riibe has been kept at the hotel he was staying with Sudiksha and other friends. He has been kept with police officials under all circumstances.

Riibe sent a statement ahead to the authorities last week, urging to grant him freedom in which he claimed that the prosecutors and police were violating his rights, without any charges filed against him.

Riibe’s attorney expressed his gratitude after the Judge’s ruling past on Tuesday, “Deep gratitude to the Dominican Judiciary and all institutions involved in the Joshua Steven Riibe case for recognizing and upholding the rule of law and showing respect for fundamental rights as foreign citizen in the Dominican Republic.”

Riibe present at the hearing urged that he really wants to go home and see his family, “I understand i am here to help but it’s been 10 days. I really want to go home and see my family.”

Notably, the authorities also seized Riibe’s passport in order to prevent him to escape until the case is resolved. Riibe who is a resident of Iowa, and a student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota has not been considered a suspect in the case, however he was being kept finding out details revolving around Sudiksha’s case as he was the last person to see her alive.

The authorities still have his passport with them, and it is not clear that when he will receive it back and travel to his home. Riibe’s parents are also actively involved in the case, demanding that their son should be relieved, and the authorities should let him go, emphasizing that he is not involved in Sudiksha’s killing or disappearance.