PM Roosevelt Skerrit joins citizens to support ongoing projects for Community Day of Service

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit lent his hand to road infrastructure and sidewalk projects in Morne Daniel, Roseau and Newtown on Community Day of Service. He shared glimpses and referred to it as his community work which is significant for the progress of Dominica.

As part of Community Day of Service, citizens and residents from different villages and constituencies lent support to the workers who are working on different projects in Dominica. PM Skerrit was accompanied by the Minister of Housing- Melissa Skerrit who was also working with the workers at the infrastructure projects.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit noted, "What are you up to on this Community Day of Service? This morning, we've already made stops to lend a hand on projects in Morne Daniel, Roseau, and Newtown."

He encouraged the public to participate in the Community Day of Service and contribute towards the progressive work that is ongoing in Dominica. In the glimpses, PM Skerrit was seen working on the sidewalks for the Last Lap event of the 46th anniversary celebration of the Independence of the country.

Earlier on November 3, 2024, Dominica celebrated Independence Day with parade and cultural performances of the artistes. Several distinguished people were also honoured with the awards for their exceptional contribution towards society building.

Thea Lafond Gadson was honoured by President Sylviane Burton with the Dominica Award of Honour for her historic victory at the global stage of the Paris Olympics 2024. She won the country’s first ever gold in the Triple Jump and became the only athlete to achieve a milestone in the Olympics.

Besides this, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the country and asked the citizens to feel proud of Dominica's rich heritage and culture.

He noted, "Redefining independence, embracing bold leadership and steering Dominica toward a future of prosperity and pride. Together, we rise every day."

