Juan Soto, renowned baseball player from the Dominican Republic is all set to stun his fans by signing a record-breaking offer aiming for a decade long contract.

As the upcoming league awaits, players have started accepting offers from teams. Soto currently has 5 offers in hand, which include one from the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees.

The baseball player with these offers in hand, aims to sign a long contract that lasts up to 15 years. Rumors are that the Yankees are aiming to sign a player with a whopping $700 million contract for 15 years.

This contract, if signed, will create history in baseball, as it will mark a record-breaking strategy. While rumors are that the player will join Yankees, some predictions state that the player could either join New York Mets, if he receives a good offer there.

While the predictions are counting down, the final decision to join a team, solely depends upon the player’s personal interest.

The professional baseball outfielder has played under big names in the Major League Baseball (MLB) including San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, and New York Yankees.

The baseball player from Dominican Republic, has won the silver slugger award five times, and is also a four time all-star.

His achievements and dedication towards his sport are what made the 26-year-old player a highlight among the Major League Baseball participating teams.

Recently Blake Snell, an American baseball player signed a contract with Los Angeles Dodgers worth $182 million, which left his fans amazed and dissatisfied as he left San Francisco Giants.

The renowned pitcher made a shocking decision and booked himself for the team over a 5-year-contract with no-opt outs.

While the Major Premier League is going to start soon, the teams will announce more players which they have signed, and which have been removed or resigned. While this takes place, the hype of the event will remain and tend to peak among the fans.