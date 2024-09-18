Antigua and Barbuda: Former Gang ‘Grays Farm’ joins school

The gang members have notably been responsible for numerous criminal activities across the island nation and have led several crimes in the past.

Antigua and Barbuda: The former members of the Grays Farm gang were seen attending schools following their meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The Prime Minister shared the video on his social media page highlighting this significant change.

The gang members met the Prime Minister early this month where they signed a Truce for lasting peace. The meeting held at Perry Bay also focused on introducing rehabilitation strategies and creating employment opportunities for them so that they develop better skills.

Notably, these meetings were initiated by Prime Minister Gaston Browne as part of his crime eradication plan. The authorities have notably started several other initiatives including the launch of the Anti-Gang Bill and Firearms Amendment Bill.

These bills have passed the authority check and are approved for further debate to be conducted in the following days. The planned laws highlight the formation of gangs and related activities that will lead the accused to a 10-year imprisonment for the members, and a 15-year jail for the leaders.

The rule will also lead to penalties for recruiting young children into gang-related activities. This aspect specifically seems to be important to prevent the young from getting involved in offensive activities.

Notably, the Gang members also gathered recently in a football match where the rivals played against each other. This friendly match was held in order to teach the gang members the strength of unity and sportsmanship to end violence.

The shocking incident is being widely appreciated among the citizens as they are stating the efforts by the government to deliver fruitful results.

One of the users on social media commented, “Timing is Everything. They get another chance/opportunity for a better life, we as citizens of Antigua and Barbuda just have to pray that they use it wisely. Every day is a new beginning.”

Another user said, “Am so happy for these boys that they get the opportunity to further they education guys just put your best foot forward.”

These consistent initiatives by the authorities mark their commitment to eradicate crime from the country and build a peaceful environment for the coming generations to experience.