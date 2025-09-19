PM Skerrit meets Guadeloupe's security officials, discusses regional stability 

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit accompanied by Minister of National Security for Dominica, Rayburn Blackmore recently met top security personnel from Guadeloupe earlier this week at the office of Prime Minister.

The delegation from Guadeloupe was led by General Christophe Perret, Commandant of the Gendarmerie. Discussions were held on security and law enforcement measures, to improve safety and strengthen cooperation between the two countries and to implement measures to protect the citizens.

Prime Minister Skerrit during the meeting emphasized that regional stability is a top priority for both Dominica and Guadeloupe. He added that working together will help make the Caribbean a safer region to live in for both the locals and the visitors.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in security, law enforcement and the promotion of regional stability,” the Prime Minister said through an official post on his Facebook account.

Some of the key initiatives discussed were to include a joint training for police and emergency services, to counter transnational crime and cyber threats. This partnership notably builds upon Dominica’s broader framework of establishing stronger cross-border cooperation, specifically with its neighboring French territories.

As outlined in their foreign policy reviews, Dominica and Guadeloupe already share connections in maritime safety, medical evacuations, disaster responses and cultural exchange making security collaboration a useful extension. The meeting also emphasized on making promises of safer public spaces and an enhanced protection for visitors and citizens alike.

This security push notably comes at a time when CARICOM and other regional bodies encourage unity amid external threats and rising tensions in the Caribbean waters. Recently the government of Grenada issued a public statement noting that they are committed to continue protecting the Caribbean as a ‘Zone of peace’.

These actions come as the US military is deployed in Caribbean waters to tackle drug traffickers and carry out a mission to finish smuggling across the islands. Dominica’s and Guadeloupe's initiatives towards security however, has positioned them as innovative leaders for pushing multilateral security within the Caribbean basin.