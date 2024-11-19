LIAT 2020 adds new regular service to Guyana, Tortola

The expansion of the roots of LIAT 2020 has been connecting the north of the region with its South, considering significant for the airline and Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 added two new territories to its route network by expanding the service to Guyana and Tortola. The inaugural flight of the airline has landed in Guyana on Monday, while the service to Tortola from Antigua and Barbuda will kickstart on November 29, 2024.

The expansion of the routes of LIAT 2020 has been connecting the north of the region with its South, considering significant for the airline and Antigua and Barbuda. With this new service, LIAT 2020 will connect Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Vincent and Grenada to Guyana from November 19, 2024.

Elena Dyer, Head of Commercial of LIAT 2020 called it significant milestone and noted that being so young and being a startup airline, it is a new opportunity for them. She added, ”We do face different hurdles, we have been empowered by leadership, we have been empowered by the government, by our great team and this is an amazing opportunity because we see the connection between North and South.”

Meanwhile, the manager of the CEO’s office Georgiann Richard also expressed confidence and faith in the airline and the new route by stating that this is the positive growth which will position the LIAT as one of the major carriers in the Caribbean region.

She expressed that when people talk about LIAT 2020, the management wants to associate their name as the airline in the Caribbean region. The manager expressed that they are seeking their customers to choose them over and over and also want to remind the customers that their mission is to foster connectivity within the region.

She also asked the potential passengers to test the services to explore the new offerings of the airline and make people aware of their uniqueness in the region.

“I know in the memory of the customers, they may have a certain coloured memory of LIAT, but this is LIAT 2020, and we are asking you to give us that opportunity to present to you something new, to present an airline that is fresh, an airline that is working tirelessly to meet the requirements of our customers.”

With new routes, the LIAT 2020 has also been planning to include the Dominican Republic and Jamaica later this year for their services.

LIAT 2020 offers for new routes

To mark the commencement of the new route, LIAT 2020 has introduced the limited time offer on the flights travelling to and from Guyana and Tortola. The one-way fares for these routes will start as low as US$99 and the booking period will run through November 29, 2024. The passengers are allowed to travel through the destinations from November 29 to December 12, 2024.

In addition to that, the airline also announced the student discounts for new routes where students are allowed to book their tickets home for this semester and then reserve it for their return flight for the next semester.

LIAT 2020 service to Caribbean

Soon after its launch in August 2024, LIAT 2020 announced several new routes for its expansion into the Caribbean region. Firstly, the airline landed in Antigua and Barbuda with a direct service from Saint Lucia.

After that, the airline launched its direct flights to several destinations including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago. Now, the authorities have been planning to expand its service to America and other European countries, connecting the Caribbean with the world tourism market.

In October 2024, the airline launched the service to Grenada while celebrating its Independence Day. With this, they also remember their first take off to Grenada and painted the aircraft with the colours of the flag of the country while quoting, "Spirit of Grenada.”