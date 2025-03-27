Guyana: Father charged after filming hanging toddler, brutally beaten by locals

Guyana: A man was brutally beaten by locals after he was accused of filming his one-year-old daughter hanged to a curtain. The incident notably took place out of rage, as the accused notably had a fight with her wife and shared the distressing video with her, who left the home in anger.

Kester Johnson the accused was a resident of Lot 218 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden. According to reports, the incident began on March 22nd, when Johnson and his wife, Sawdia Bobb, entered a heated argument at their residence. Following the dispute, Bobb left the home and reported the incident to the Wismar Police Station, however, didn’t provided any written statement for investigations to begun.

Officials interviewed Bobb for video

The incident took a significant turn after law enforcement officers, who came to interview Bobb regarding the video shared to him depicting the alleged ill treatment of her one-year-old daughter. Bobb admitted that she had the video which she deleted citing that she doesn’t want anyone to watch it.

However, the police officials asked her to retrieve the video from trash bin of her phone and show it to the police. The video reportedly showed the infant hanging with a curtain and was shot by Johnson and sent to Bobb after she left the home in fit of anger.

The Police officials also detained the mobile phones of Bobb and her mother, to have the video with them as a proof during court hearings. Upon viewing the video, the authorities immediately prompted an investigation, which lead to Johnson’s arrest. A medical examination of the victim showed no signs of violence, and she was reported to be alive and fit.

Residents Brutally beat Johnson

In response to the incident, the residents of Linden, confronted Johnson, and forcefully attacked him before handling him to the police for custody, The Guyana police authority has charged Johnson with assault, and he is set for his court hearings today.