CPL 2025 Live score: Patriots 1 down, Opener Evin Lewis departs at 18

2024-08-02 03:32:57
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-29 02:17:04
CPL 2025 live updates
After winning against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Saint Lucia Kings will now face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots tonight at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 29, 2025 at 12:16 AM
The 16th over turned out to be big over for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they conceded 17 runs on the balls of David Wiese. Kyle Mayers paced up the game and hit two sixes and one four.
He hit the six on the second ball of the over and then on the fourth ball and then he went for a boundary on the fifth ball of the over. With these shots, the total runs for Patriots reached to 137 as Kyle Mayers is playing at 27 runs off 24 balls and Rizwan is playing at 45 runs off 31 balls.
August 29, 2025 at 12:07 AM
The 14th over of the first inning of the game has turned out to be big over for the team as they completed 100 runs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. On the ball of Oshane Thomas, the batters, especially Mohammad Rizwan is showcasing his batting proweess with sixes and fours.
He started the over with a six after two back-to-back slow overs by pulling the ball behind deep square leg for a massive maximum. On the second ball of the over, he once again turned towards the Thomas and cracked down his bowling length with his powerful six.
The fourth ball of the over has been converted into a four by Rizwan as he gets a leading edge and the ball flies over short third for a boundary. It has turned out to be four boundaries for the team with four extra runs for Patriots in the 14th over, taking the total of the team to 144 runs.
Mohammad Rizwan is nearing to complete his half-century as he is playing at 43 runs, while Kyle Mayers is playing at 9 runs off 16 balls.
August 29, 2025 at 12:01 AM
The 12th and 13th over has again turned out to be slow overs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as the batters are not trying to pace up the game. With their slow batting, they managed to concede only 10 runs from these two overs, playing at a run rate of 7.33.
From the 12th over, the team conceded 6 runs with four singles and one double on the ball of Roston Chase. Mohammad Rizwan who is playing littled paced up game is trying to take the runs, but the tight bowling has prohibited them in gaining runs. In the 12th over, the game was at 88 runs as Rizwan was at 24 runs off 18 balls and Kyle Mayers was at 7 runs off 13 ballls.
In the 13th over, the team conceded only 4 runs on the ball of Khary Pierre where they hit 92 runs with a loss of two wickets.
August 28, 2025 at 11:52 PM
After the fall of wickets, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have played slowly and steady in the ninth and tenth over of the game of the CPL 2025. In the nine over, the team conceded only 2 runs balls of Tabriaz Shamis, while in the tenth over, the team made 4 runs on the ball of Roston Chase.
Even the 11th over of the game, Mohammad Rizwan tried to gain the momentum and paced up the game for a while. The over conceded seven runs with one four and three singles and Mohammad Rizwan hit four which was very productive as being the sweep short.
Now, the current run rate of the team at which they are playing is 7.45 as SKN Patriots are at 82 runs with the loss of 2 wickets.
August 28, 2025 at 11:39 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots faced another blow as he was taken down by Tabraiz Shamsi on the last ball of the eighth over of the game. He first smashed fiery six on the first ball of the over and took the total to 69 runs with nine runs in the game.
As of now, the team is playing at 70 runs and the team is looking to secure their wickets by playing with a run rate of 8.63.
August 28, 2025 at 11:32 PM
The inning of Evin Lewis came to an end in the last over of the powerplay after a smashing fifth over. He lost his wicket at 18 runs off 18 balls as Roston Chase of Saint Lucia Kings who came for balling and played his first over for the team. He took the moment as Lewis hit the shot which went straight in the hands of David Wiese.
On the end of the powerplay, the team was playing at 46 runs. Further, the sixth over is taken over by Mohmmad Rizwan who walks out to bat at number 3.
He paced up the game again for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and gained the momentum on the ball of Roston Chase after a fall of wicket. He hit one four and one six on back-to-back balls of the game, turning out to be game changing for the team. Roston Chade tried to tossed up and Rizwan was off the mark and then he received genuine gift.
Now, the seventh is come to an end on the pitch, the score of the team has reached to 60 runs with a loss of one wicket. The over conceded 3 runs with three singles only, aiming to secure their wickets.
August 28, 2025 at 11:26 PM
In the fifth over, Evin Lewis showcased intent and class with his bat on the ball of David Wiese of Saint Lucia Kings. He started the over a four and the ended it with another four, making it easier for Patriots to maintain the momentum as the over conceded 12 runs, taking the total to 46 runs.
The powerplay is turned out to be satisfying for the team as they are moving ahead with a nice run rate.
August 28, 2025 at 11:20 PM
The fourth over turned out to be big over for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they conceded 17 runs including one single, one dot and four fours. On the ball of Keon Gaston, Andre Fletcher smashed these boundaries and paced up the game at a high peak, taking the total to 34 runs.
As of now, the team is playing with a run rate of 8.50, making it easier for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the powerplay. The fifth over in the game has started with one wide ball and the a four, taking the score to 41 runs for Patriots.
August 28, 2025 at 11:17 PM
Andre Fletcher of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is in full form as he smashed two back-t-back four on the fifth and sixth ball of the third over. The over conceded nine runs as Khary Pierre gave the ball in his court and he smashed both the balls for a boundary.
This has turned out to be game changing as it has paced up the game for Patriots who were playing at 17 runs in the 3rd over.
On the ball of Khary Pierre of Saint Lucia Kings, Evin Lewis hit the first four of the evening as the team is up and running with a boundary. It was arm-delivery down the leg side, while Evin Lewis of Patriots shuffles inside the line of it and flicks it behind backward square leg to open his account with a boundary.
The first over conceded 5 runs with one four and one single, while the second over conceded only three runs. On the balls of Davied Wiese of Saint Lucia Kings, batters were seen playing slowly and steady.
Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in some few minutes. A decent crowd has turned up at the venue and the pitch is also given headsup by the umpires and the coaches for the cricketing conditions.