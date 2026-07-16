PM Skerrit meets Dominica Disability Association Executive to discuss inclusion

The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities, where officials discussed improving inclusion, advocacy and policy coordination.

Dominica: PM Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit met with the executive of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) to hear their concerns and discuss the issues affecting disabled people in Dominica.

The discussion was focused on finding practical solutions that would enhance inclusion and ensure their voices are reflected in national decision-making.

Among the proposals, one was the establishment of a dedicated Government department or unit to advocate for the rights and interests of persons with disabilities and coordinate policies and programmes on their behalf.

The Government of Dominica has announced plans to establish a Department for persons with disabilities within the public service. The officials have described it as a significant step toward improving inclusion, coordination and support for the persons living with disabilities.

Dr. Skerrit said that the creation of the department will ensure that disability issues receive greater attention at the highest levels of government. This could be achieved by providing a dedicated internal advocate to coordinate policy implementation and advance recommendations across ministries.

Dr. Skerrit stated that the government will be creating a department for persons with disabilities within the government system so that there can be an internal advocate who will be able to sit at senior managers’ meetings and follow through on some of those recommendations and actions that need to be taken.

The Prime Minister revealed that the new unit is expected to begin with a director and two research assistants. He also indicated that the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities will be invited to advise the government on the appointment of the department’s director. It will ensure that the office is led by someone with a genuine commitment to improving the lives of persons with disabilities.

Skerrit explained that the government aims to integrate disability issues into the national decision-making process rather than treating them as separate or occasional concerns.

He further added that the department will work closely with the DAPD while engaging other public agencies and stakeholders to promote greater accessibility, inclusion and equal opportunity to the people with disabilities.

The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities, which has represented and advocated for the rights of disabled people of Dominica since 1983, welcomed the government’s commitment.

Officials said that the new department will strengthen support services, improve policy coordination and ensure that the voices of the persons with disabilities are more fully represented in national development planning.