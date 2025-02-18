Guyana: Air Dash launched to offer 10-minute service between Georgetown and CJIA

Guyana: Air Dash, Guyana’s first luxury aviation service has officially been launched to enhance the travel between Georgetown and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri. With the service, the citizens and other travellers will be able to travel between the two locations in just ten minutes.

The Air Dash was introduced by Roraima Airways on Monday in a collaboration with the government of Guyana. It is considered as a premier air transportation provider which has been given a green light by the government to enhance the corporate travel in Guyana.

With a new launch, the service will be operated between Georgetown, Vreed-en-Hoop, the gas-to-shore energy project and Essequibo, aiming to enhance seamless travel. It will conserve the time and enhance the productivity of the workers who are working on several projects and plans for expansion.

The Air Dash consists of several helicopters and the passengers will be transported in the Airbus H125 helicopter, aiming to enhance their connections with other locations in Guyana. It will be able to accommodate up to four persons per trip that will enhance swift and comfortable journey in these destinations.

Gerry Gouveia Jr, a Director from Air Dash also commented on the launch of the service and noted that this will be a golden opportunity for the aviation sector of Guyana. According to him, Guyana will record rapid development with the launch of the service as it will demand for faster and more efficient transportation. The flight services will further enhance their footprints in the aviation sector, aiming to increase productivity and elevate local economic growth.

The service will be considered a way to simplify travel in Guyana as it will mitigate the need of the travel for an hour or more than that from one city to another. As per the government, the citizens will be given a chance to save their time and instead of spending an hour or more travelling from one city to another, the Air Dash will offer a chance to travel in just ten minutes.