St Kitts and Nevis hosts bilateral meeting with IRENA on geothermal energy project

St Kitts and Nevis held a bilateral meeting with IRENA and an Icelandic delegation to discuss the future of geothermal energy and its green initiatives.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Premier Mark Brantley discussed the future of geothermal energy in St Kitts and Nevis with IRENA and an Icelandic delegation. Through a Zoom interaction, both parties shed light on the significance of the green energy for the small island nations and paved the path in the country on Thursday.

Both delegations have discussed the collaborations and other opportunities in green energy, talking about the sustainable vision of St Kitts and Nevis. PM Dr Terrance Drew also sheds light on the efforts and steps taken by the government to promote the green initiatives that will be significant for the mitigation of climate change.

The bilateral meeting was also attended by Minister of Energy, Konris Maynard, officials from Barbados, Director General of IRENA, Francesco La Camera, a delegation from Iceland, including Maria Marelsdottir, Ambassador for Climate Change, Nott Thorberg, Director of Green by Iceland, and Sveinn Hannesson, CEO of Iceland Drilling.

The meeting also outlined the significance of the geothermal power plant for St Kitts and Nevis and its sustainable agenda. The delegations have also presented their ways and ideas of enhancing the strategy that can contribute to the preservation of the environment and the preservation of small island nations.

Both IRENA and the Icelandic delegation expressed strong support for the local geothermal project, enhancing the green energy initiatives. They expressed their commitment to provide assistance, guidance and expertise, which has included several methods to promote green and sustainable sector in St Kitts and Nevis.

The collaboration will facilitate the training for local officials in geothermal-related fields that are significant to enhance the green energy. PM Terrance Drew expressed delight and underlined the political will and the collaborative efforts with the Nevis Island Administration to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Premier Mark Brantley also expressed pride and outlined his full support for the project.