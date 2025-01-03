Dr Denzil Douglas’ vision for St Kitts and Nevis in 2025

Dr Denzil Douglas is all ready with his developmental plan for St Kitts and Nevis in 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas shared his vision for the upcoming year to uplift St Kitts and Nevis to new global standards. The Minister's vision focused on eradicating poverty, empowering citizens, and creating pathways to shared prosperity in both rural and urban communities.

He shared his plans in a Facebook post, where he mentioned that he envisions St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean to compete stronger on a global platform. He highlighted the new leadership in the USA, which indicates creating fresh opportunities for businesses. He also noted the influence of developing nations including India and China on the global economy and mentioned that Caribbean cannot stand still.

“The global stage is shifting—new leadership in the USA signals fresh opportunities for business, while regions like Europe and Africa grapple with conflicts, and nations such as China and India assert their influence. In this evolving landscape, the Caribbean region and St. Kitts and Nevis cannot afford to stand still,” he wrote.

According to the Foreign Minister, the focus of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party is to introduce affordable shelter, create sustainable tourism practices and enhancing health and education across the nation. He noted that the government is focusing on creating more jobs in the water, energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Whitegate Development Project

Dr Douglas emphasized that there will be no delay in any of the projects, while specifically indicating towards the Whitegate Development Project. He said that all the projects must move from delay to action, highlighting that the people of constituency #6 and neighboring communities cannot wait further for any of the planned development.

“2025 demands Boldness, Harmony, and Collaboration,” the foreign minister wrote ahead in his post and suggested that St Kitts and Nevis should partner with local and international investors to make sure that the twin island nation aligns perfectly in the fast paced and evolving world.

Dr Douglas ended his statement by urging everyone to embrace the New Year with hope, determination, and a shared commitment to building a brighter future for all.