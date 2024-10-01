St Kitts and Nevis launches week-long event to celebrate World Foods Day

The authorities have announced the celebration to commence from 12th October and will go as long as till 18th October including several events designed under the theme, ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.'

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources in St Kitts has announced a complete calendar of events to celebrate the upcoming World Food Day on 16th October.

The authorities have announced the celebration to commence from 12th October and will go as long as till 18th October including several events designed under the theme, ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.'

The week-long celebration aims to foster stronger partnerships in the agriculture and food industry. The theme for the event has been planned strategically to ensure food sustainability and affordability of nutritious food in the future.

The celebration of the event will commence with a SPACS Agricultural Fair/ Exhibition, that will initiate at 1:00 pm. The event will focus on showcasing innovative and traditional agricultural practices from farmers across the region.

On 13th October, a church service will be held at the Tabernacle House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God at 10:00 am in the morning. Following the church service the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins will address the attendees in the evening at 7:30 pm.

The very next day on 14th October, a high school education and awareness meet will be held under which the students will be taught pottery skills and fish processing. The event will also include teaching about farm production and agro-processing.

On 15th October, the authorities will be conducting Beach Aerobics in Collaboration with the Department of Youth Empowerment, Aging, and Disabilities early in the morning from 6:00 am to 7:00 am. Following the aerobics session, the cabinet will patrol over the coasts, and the day will end with a Squid Training with Fishers.

On 16th October or World Foods Day, the Eat Local Fair will be conducted in Independence Square from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. A panel discussion will also be conducted the same day at 1:00 pm focusing on the usage of plants in medicine.

The event will continue on 17th October with an Agro-Processing and Eat Local Awareness Dialogue which will be held focusing on Alternatives to imported goods. A Children's Home Handover and Planting Ceremony will be held along with a Farmers and Fisheries Prize Giving Ceremony.

The event will finally conclude on 18th October with a Prison Farm Revitalization Initiative, a St Christopher Outreach Luncheon, and a Fish Fry and Competition at Old Road Fisheries Complex.

The complete celebration has been announced by the authorities to celebrate World Food Day and to boost awareness among the farmers in the country to promote healthy growing and eating aiming to reduce food imports and creating more employment in the region.