Tobago: Nude Female Body washed ashore in Scarborough, Investigations launched

The body was discovered in a state of decomposition and without clothing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A semi-decomposing body of a woman washed ashore in Scarborough on Tuesday, 8th July 2025.

The body found was decomposing and in nude condition. The discovery was made near the fishing depot behind the WASA pump near Scarborough, and authorities were immediately called on the site. The District Medical Officer also reported to the scene to aid in the investigation process.

An investigation was launched into the case, however more details are yet to come over the same. Stay tuned with Associates Times as we uncover this story.