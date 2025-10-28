18 earthquakes hit Caribbean amid Hurricane Melissa Threat

The 18 earthquakes have been centered northeast of the Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Caribbean: Around 18 earthquakes have been recorded in the Eastern Caribbean amid the threat of Hurricane Melissa. The strongest earthquake measured magnitude 6.7 and was followed by several smaller tremors ranging from 3.5 to 6.1.

All these earthquakes have been centered northeast of the Leeward Islands including Guadeloupe, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda. However, no major damage has been reported so far in the region.

A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the eastern Caribbean early Monday morning, sending shockwaves across several islands and rattling residents already on edge as Hurricane Melissa bears down on the region.

According to data from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the quake occurred at 8:38 a.m. local time (12:38 UTC) at a shallow depth of 12 kilometres, with its epicenter located near latitude 16.50N and longitude 59.55W.

Residents in several territories reported feeling strong shaking lasting several seconds, with some describing it as “the longest and strongest quake in years.” There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but authorities across the region are monitoring the situation closely.

The tremor comes at a time of heightened regional alert, with Hurricane Melissa now a catastrophic category 5 Hurricane moving across the Caribbean Sea. As of 10:15 am, UWI-SRC recorded three additional smaller tremors measuring 3.7, 4.1 and 4.2 in roughly the same area, bringing the total number of aftershocks to six.

The Caribbean remains a seismically active region where earthquakes must be expected. On October 24, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago experienced a 5.1 magnitude tremor that was also felt in Grenada.

The public is reminded to drop, cover, and hold on to something sturdy during an earthquake, and to visit the websites or social media pages of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and UWI-SRC for more earthquake safety information.