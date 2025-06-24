PM Modi to Make Historic State Visit to Trinidad and Tobago in July

PM Kamla emphasized that the Prime Minister’s visit will be of significant importance to Trinidad and Tobago as it will play a crucial role in enhancing diplomatic ties between the two nations through discussions over several areas of development.

Trinidad and Tobago: On the formal invitation by the newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be coming to the twin island nation over a state visit in the first week of July. This marks a historic move as it will be Modi’s first visit to the country in last two decades and first visit since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

PM Kamla emphasized that the Prime Minister’s visit will be of significant importance to Trinidad and Tobago as it will play a crucial role in enhancing diplomatic ties between the two nations through discussions over several areas of development. PM Kamla further said that there are discussions ongoing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commissioner regarding the visit and possible developments.

This visit will be of significant importance as this will also be the first time PM Kamla will be hosting an international leader in Trinidad and Tobago since assuming office. PM Modi last visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2002 as part of a delegation of Indian Hindus attending the World Hindu Conference.

PM Kamla’s connection to India

Modi’s visit this time will be marked by diplomatic talks over various fronts and to enhance the ties between India and Trinidad. PM Kamla has Indian roots and her connection to India will from now transcends the personal and represents a national diplomatic relation.

She has also been honoured by the Indian authorities with a high-level award for recognising the country globally. This award named Pravasi Bharti Samman was presented to Kamla by the Government of India for her contributions globally in her profession. This is notably the highest accolade for overseas Indians.

Following this visit, the Indian Prime Minister will also visit Brazil from 5-8 July to attend the BRICS summit in Rio de Janerio. He will also be visiting Argentina over a state visit to the country.

PM Modi wishes PM Kamla over win in General elections

Notably, PM Modi and PM Kamla both share a strong bond. The Indian leader also wished PM Kamla as she won the 2025 General elections in Trinidad and Tobago. In his heartfelt message, PM Modi specifically emphasized on the ties between the two nations as he wrote, “We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and wellbeing of the people.”

With this kept in mind, this visit by the Indian leader is expected to be fruitful in several terms, not just for Trinidad and Tobago but India as well through different initiatives.