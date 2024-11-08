St Kitts and Nevis: Agri-Christmas Night Market to open in December for 2024 edition

The registration for the applicants opened on Friday and the interested people can submit their forms at the building of the Ministry of Agriculture.

8th of November 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Agri-Christmas Night Market will reopen for its 2024 edition in St Kitts and Nevis under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The market will be hosted at Basseterre Public Market where citizens will gather to sell their products that will be specifically created for the event to showcase their inner talents. 

The registration for the applicants opened on Friday and the interested people can submit their forms at the building of the Ministry of Agriculture. The registration will be made at a decided price of $10 and the market will open from 5 pm to 10 pm. 

Agri Christmas Market is a special event designed for the local farmers and food producers at the occasion of Christmas to celebrate the rich culture and naturally grown food simultaneously. It is a professional blend of food and culture, aiming to showcase the talents of the local people with their unique dishes and foods. 

In the market, the fisheries, locally produced crops and food are being displayed at different stalls who are being purchased by the tourists and the government officials. Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm in St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean; hence, the market is being hosted to get the benefit from the festival as people will gather in huge number at the streets who will be attracted with the vibrancy of the food market. 

The night market is decorated with lights and other materials where locals will dance and sing songs to extend gratitude to God for the occasion. Christmas will be celebrated with the display of the local food products that will be purchased by the attendees and the community will get access to different trends of the market. 

Food production will also be enhanced in the market where the agenda of 25 by 25 will be promoted with the notion of food security. With the markets, the attendees will gather to try new cuisine and culinary of St Kitts and Nevis will be displayed and make people encourage to purchase the locally grown products. 

Disclaimer: The update on the St Kitts and Nevis: Agri-Christmas Night Market to open in December for 2024 edition is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Shanoya Douglas from Jamaica wins one Gold, one Bronze at U20 World Championship (PC - Facebook)
News

Shanoya Douglas from Jamaica wins one Gold, one Bronze at U20 World Champ...

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Grenada Announces Senior Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League
News

Grenada Announces Senior Men’s National Team for Concacaf Nations League

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Antigua and Barbuda tourists
News

Antigua and Barbuda: 5.5% hike recorded in stay-over arrivals in April 20...

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Leader of UWP - Lennox Linton (PC - Facebook)
News

UWP Threatens Dominica’s Economic Future

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Three poisoned women saved in Siparia, investigation ongoing. Image Credit: The Conversation
Trinidad and Tobago

Three poisoned women saved in Siparia, investigation ongoing

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

British Airways to allow travellers to sip “Mount Gay Rum” on journey to Barbados
News

British Airways to serve travellers with “Mount Gay Rum” on journey to Ba...

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet
Caribbean

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet

Friday, 8th Nov 2024

Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines flights affected due to closure of Orlando Internation...

Friday, 8th Nov 2024