St Kitts and Nevis: Agri-Christmas Night Market to open in December for 2024 edition

St Kitts and Nevis: Agri-Christmas Night Market will reopen for its 2024 edition in St Kitts and Nevis under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The market will be hosted at Basseterre Public Market where citizens will gather to sell their products that will be specifically created for the event to showcase their inner talents.

The registration for the applicants opened on Friday and the interested people can submit their forms at the building of the Ministry of Agriculture. The registration will be made at a decided price of $10 and the market will open from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Agri Christmas Market is a special event designed for the local farmers and food producers at the occasion of Christmas to celebrate the rich culture and naturally grown food simultaneously. It is a professional blend of food and culture, aiming to showcase the talents of the local people with their unique dishes and foods.

In the market, the fisheries, locally produced crops and food are being displayed at different stalls who are being purchased by the tourists and the government officials. Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm in St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean; hence, the market is being hosted to get the benefit from the festival as people will gather in huge number at the streets who will be attracted with the vibrancy of the food market.

The night market is decorated with lights and other materials where locals will dance and sing songs to extend gratitude to God for the occasion. Christmas will be celebrated with the display of the local food products that will be purchased by the attendees and the community will get access to different trends of the market.

Food production will also be enhanced in the market where the agenda of 25 by 25 will be promoted with the notion of food security. With the markets, the attendees will gather to try new cuisine and culinary of St Kitts and Nevis will be displayed and make people encourage to purchase the locally grown products.

