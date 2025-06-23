First Atlantic Tropical Storm to form this week, poses no threat to land

Tropical Storm has formed but poses no threat to the Caribbean or the Americas.

The very first storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has started forming in the Atlantic Ocean and is approaching the Caribbean this week. The storm dubbed AL90 is currently a tropical depression and has medium chance of development to become a Tropical Cyclone over the next day.

Upon formation, the tropical storm will be named as Andrea, and it notably does not possess any threat to the Caribbean islands or the Americas as it is not a direct threat to land. The tropical formation is currently located 450 miles E of Bermuda and showing some signs of organization.

8pm EDT June 22nd - An area of low pressure (#AL90) located about 450 miles E of Bermuda is showing some signs of organization. This system now has a medium chance (40%🟠) to become a TC over the next day or so, but still poses no threat to land.



Latest: https://t.co/WWe5aeJi2x pic.twitter.com/gRyIkwvo63 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2025

The Atlantic Hurricane season this year had a quiet start; however, the Pacific had an intense start with 5 named storms already hitting Mexico with two major hurricanes named Barbara and Erick. Both these hurricanes caused extensive damage with Erick becoming the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Pacific this early in the season.

Hurricane Erick caused major destruction along the coasts of Mexico, specifically in Oaxaca with minimum sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm left the communities with major destruction, including flooded streets, damaged buildings and ravaged businesses.

Last year, BERYL, which was a category 5 hurricane struck the Caribbean this early in the hurricane season and became the first ever hurricane of Category 5 level to hit the Caribbean this early. The Hurricane caused intense damage to several islands with Grenada and its sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique suffering the most.

Beryl also impacted other countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and more. Although the damage reported in these nations was far less that what Grenada experienced. The hurricane flooded the streets of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and damaged major and important infrastructural facilities.

The hurricane notably left the island with millions of damages, and this year the nations have been preparing for the upcoming season to prevent any major damage. However, the Atlantic region remains quiet this season and is just expected to remain so for the upcoming week as well.