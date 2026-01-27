PM Mia Mottley pledges 100% renewable energy for Barbados by 2030

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pledged to move to 100% renewable energy by 2030 in Barbados and called it “Mission 2030.” She said that the government is taking every possible measure to make the country achieve world-class status within their tenure of seven years.

Speaking to the local media, PM Mottley added that this is not just mere slogan, the government is setting a journey to tell people things didn’t happen overnight. She stressed that her administration has worked and then taken Barbados where he stands right now, calling the period of seven years a period of achievements.

She also asked the citizens of Barbados to come forward and support them so that they can achieve their goals of becoming 100% renewable energy. PM Mottley added that the path is aimed at enhancing the resilient structure and sustainable future of the country.

The main aspect of the Mission 2030 is the Barbados National Energy Policy which will be featuring zero domestic consumption of fossil fuels. It will also focus on renewable energy and storage.

Mission Barbados 2030 is known as a national, people centered initiative which was launched by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. She said that the vision behind the mission is to transform the country into a sustainable, inclusive and resilient country by 2030. She added that their mission will focus on core pillars that they are working on to achieve the ultimate goal.

Six Pillars:

Food and Water Security

Citizen Empowerment

Environmental Sustainability

Economic Empowerment

Public Health and Safety

Digital Transformation

The initiative is formed with a shared commitment to national progress which has been formed with a proper collaboration between government, industry and labour. The transformation process will include the work on the deconstructing old, colonial-era institutional frameworks and rebuilding of the resilient approach.

PM Mottley added that they will work to enhance the sustainable future of Barbados, aiming to build a progressive country.