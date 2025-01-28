Saint Lucia records 14% hike in visitor arrivals in 2024

Tourist arrivals have surpassed the record numbers seen in 2019, achieving a 3% increase over the previous peak.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The arrival of the tourists increased by 14% in Saint Lucia for 2024 compared to 2023, welcoming total of 435,659 guests this year. This growth has been marked in every sector of the tourism including stayover, cruise, yacht and sea arrivals, as per the tourism authority.

The increase in tourist arrivals also surpassed the best figures of the tourism economy that were recorded in 2019 with a 3% hike. According to the tourism officials, several factors including post-pandemic resumption and the influence of Julien Alfred’s Olympic Gold Medal victory in 2024 contributed to the tourism growth.

Growth from different markets

The market of the United States offered significant tourism hike for Saint Lucia with around 57% of the stay-over visitors arrived. This has marked 20% increase compared to 2023 as the United States due to the increased airlift sector and other tourism marketing efforts and strategies.

From the market of the United Kingdom, a total of 4% growth have been recorded in stay-over arrivals, enhancing the global presence of Saint Lucia. Talking about the Caribbean market, Saint Lucia marked surge of 17% growth in the visitor arrivals due to several events and festivities such as Lucian Carnival.

The staging of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts, cricketing tournament, Sun Fest and other music food festival contributed to the surge in the tourism from other Caribbean countries.

Decline in Canada market

Saint Lucia also recorded decline of 1% in the visitor arrivals from the Canadian market compared to 2023. The tourism officials stated that they received less stay-over arrivals in all tourism sector from the Canadian market without any specific reason.

Sector vise-data

The arrival of the cruise ships brought 108,529 passengers in Saint Lucia, marking a growth of 18% in 2024. In addition to that, the passengers with a number of 108,529 have been recorded with airlift sector.

According to the reports, the month of December 2024 has remained successful for cruise tourism as it has brought 135,000 passengers with 62 calls of the vessel. It has also marked a hike of 70 cruise ships compared to 2023 and increased the tally of the ships for 2024 to 334.