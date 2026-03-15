Saint Lucia unveils Star-Studded lineup for 2026 Jazz and Arts Festival

From jazz nights featuring Branford Marsalis Quartet to high-energy Caribbean Fusion with Kes the Band and Skip Marley, the festival promises a vibrant mix of local talent and international icons across music, gospel, and creative arts.

Saint Lucia is back with its Jazz and Arts Festival 2026. They have officially announced their lineup with R&B icons Brandy and Monica as headliners. It is set to start from April 30, 2026 to May 10, 2026. It will bring together the culture, the rhythm and the excitement which is awaited by all people across the Caribbean region.

The festivities will showcase brilliant performers. The icon for this year Saint Lucia’s Jazz and Arts Festival 2026 is Mr. Edward “Chef Harry” Joseph. He is a celebrated culinary force whose passion for Creole heritage is expressed through unforgettable dishes crafted from local flavours, tradition and heart. The main stage lineup at Pigeon Island National Landmark and Rodney Bay features a mix of music, gospel, Caribbean, jazz, R&B and pop.

The Opening Night is set to take place on Thursday, 30th April, 2026.

Opening Ceremony (30th April 2026)- This night will be a powerful fusion of Caribbean and international sounds featuring Capleton, Asa Bantan, D’YANI, Valiant, LM Stone, Shervon Sealy and American country artist Amber Digby.

Pure Jazz- Ladies in Concert (5th May 2026)- It is a celebration of jazz artistry with the internationally acclaimed Esperanza Spalding, Chantal Esdelle & Moyenne and Saint Lucian talents Camille Charlemagne and Leandra Modeste.

Kingdom Night (6th May 2026)- It will be an uplifting evening of praise and worship featuring Grammy-nominated American gospel singer and songwriter Tye Tribbett, Ada Ehi, Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers, Nigela St. Clair-Daniel, and Saint Lucian gospel all-stars. This night will lead to self reflection.

Pure Jazz – Elements of the Arts (7th May 2026)- This night will mark the day when world-class jazz meets creative expression. The event will feature Branford Marsalis Quartet, Jesse Billy and a special arts production by the Cultural Development Foundation.

Caribbean Fusion (8th May 2026)- This event will be a high energy showcase of regional brilliance with Kes the Band, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson and Skip Marley, Dexta Daps, and the Saint Lucian Mélange led by the reigning Groovy Soca King Imran Nerdy.

World Beats (9th May 2026)- It is a genre blending night under the stars featuring Grammy Award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and genre-blending sound that fuses Afrobeats and R&B. This event will also feature global pop star – Tems and Grammy Award winning British R&B singer-songwriter celebrated for her smooth vocals, timeless sound and chart-topping hits Ella Mai. The stage will be shared by the dynamic French Caribbean artist from Martinique X-Man, Lu City, Princess Lover, Les Aiglons de Guadeloupe and October 4.

The Ultimate Celebration (Final on 10th May 2026)- The grand closing night will feature Mervin Wilkinson and Friends with Beverley Knight, the celebrated British soul icon whose powerful, expressive voice and decades-long career have earned her multiple MOBO Awards. Billy Ocean, the Grammy Award winner will also make it to the celebration along with Kyle Ernest.