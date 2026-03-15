Belize City Police Officer to face High Court over alleged misconduct involving minor

The proceedings will be held in camera to protect the privacy of the parties involved.

Belize: A 20-year-old Belize City man is scheduled to stand trial in the High Court of Belize on March 23, for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse (USI) involving a minor, just a few months after being acquitted from his previous USI case on January 28, 2026. It is being reported that his previous case also involved a 14-year-old minor.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as 20-year-old Gian Teck, a police officer of Belize City, who is facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Reportedly, the accused was presented before the court of presiding Justice Nigel Pilgrim, on Wednesday, in the High Court, following a Case Management Conference CMC, where the justice ordered to discuss every single and key issue.

During the proceedings, the prosecution indicated to the justice that the case heavily relies on the credibility and reliability of the victim’s virtual complaint, following which the justice indicated to call the witnesses including the minor and a medical doctor.

Following which, the defence ‘Teck’s attorney,’ challenged the admission made by his client earlier and argues that the victim’s story is “manufactured” while claiming that his client only admitted this charge just to protect the minor.

The defense argued that “this case contains no truth and the story has been made against his client just to defame him more.” Defense also emphasised that “Gian Teck, is innocent and has no intention of entering a guilty plea.”

Noting that, the justice Nigel Pilgrim set the new trial date of the accused on March 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., where the proceedings will be held through camera, which means the hearing will be closed to the media and the general public to protect the privacy of the parties involved.

Notably, this new trial date stems from the incident that took place in 2024, where the accused then 18-year-old was arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 14-years and 11-month-old minor girl. As of now, the accused is on bail, which is extended by the High Court as the start of his trial is pending till March 23.