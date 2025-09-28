PM Drew receives MIPAD 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award in New York

PM Drew said the award belongs to the resilient people of St. Kitts and Nevis, whose spirit shapes the nation’s journey as part of the global African family.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement award by the Most Influential People of African Descent 2025 MIPAD) 2025 during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.

Prime Minister Drew while sharing the video emphasized that this achievement has positioned St Kitts and Nevis on the global scale, providing a distinct recognition.

“This award is not mine alone, it belongs to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, whose resilience, vision, and unwavering spirit continue to shape our journey as part of the global African family,” he stated.

The Prime Minister was presented with the award along with his wife and First Lady Diani Jimesha-Prince Drew. This honor served as a milestone for St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage, strengthening its presence within the wider African Diaspora community.

PM Drew was awarded with this award among several key personalities from the world including, Oprah Winfrey, Tennis Legend Serena Williams, Aaron Piere and others. This award is being conferred to those who have contributed exceptionally well to different fields and have motivated others to create a recognizable path for others to follow.

As he received this award, Prime Minister Terrance Drew has been lauded widely by citizens for this achievement among key personalities across the globe.

A user named Nigel McMahon wrote, “Congratulations to you Mr. Prime Minister. You deserve these accolades that you are receiving due to your care and assistance to persons who are in need and to persons who are unable to afford to pay for basic care. Thank you Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.”

Another user named Chesil Watson stated, “CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR PRIME MINISTER DOCTOR TERENCE DREW. ITS ALL ABOUT HARD WORK SIR. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORKS.”