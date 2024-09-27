Grenada to honour Guyanese Security Forces for post-hurricane recovery efforts

The celebration has been announced by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs in collaboration with the Royal Grenada Police Force and they have extended an open invitation for all to attend the occasion.

Grenada: The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs has announced a grand event to thank the Guyanese Security Services for assisting the nation with post-Beryl damage. This all-day event is set to take place on 28th September 2024 at the Botanical Gardens, Hillsborough.

This event will honour the contributions made by the Guyanese authorities in helping the island nation stand better from what the Category 5 hurricane did to them. This will include special events and addresses from key members of the federation.

The celebration will commence early in the morning at 6:00 am with Libation and Hosting of Flags, followed by lunch at 1:00 pm. However, all the cultural events, official ceremonies, and a special performance by the Royal Grenada Police Force Band will be initiated at 5:00 pm.

Notably, the Guyana Defence Force sent 50 ranks to help the island nation recover stronger from the damage caused by Beryl. These soldiers were deployed immediately after the climatic conditions were getting controlled.

The soldiers deployed assisted in a speedy recovery of the island as they prioritized the construction of government buildings and repairing the loss of important facilities including power lines. The Guyanese authorities also sent relief supplies to Grenada in order to help the locals of the region.

The jerks of the intense damage caused by Beryl were experienced all across the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The hurricane caused widespread damage creating havoc among all the citizens.

The damage repairs are still going on and all the facilities are slowly heading towards their scheduled opening. The Police stations were recently completed in Carriacou following Beryl, the Hillsborough government school will be opening this Monday and many other facilities are also scheduled to start operating to normalcy.

This recovery has caused Grenda a huge loss economically and the authorities have hence announced a call for climate change as it is one of the major threats for the Small Island Nations.