Kim Collins Stadium nears completion in St Kitts and Nevis

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-08 14:17:30

Kim Collins Stadium

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the Kim Collins Stadium is nearing completion in St Kitts and Nevis as the significant upgrades have already been completed. However, the project has faced some constant delays due to the persistent rainfall in recent months as it has significantly impacted the timelines of the works in the construction phases. 

Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture and Sports of St Kitts and Nevis noted that the weather has been beneficial for agricultural sector. It has supported the local farmers and provided a boost to the yielding of their crops, enhancing food production in the country. 

However, the continuous rainfall has impacted the construction of the Kim Collins Stadium. The Minister pointed out that the building has undergone extensive renovations, and significant upgrades have been completed by the construction workers of St Kitts and Nevis.

The building at the stadium has undergone extensive renovations such as new seating, roof improvements, upgraded bathroom facilities and a fresh coat of paint. The construction project will enhance the infrastructural growth and promote the sporting sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Samal Duggins added that the track is in its final stage as there is only the final layer left to be laid.  Now, the construction of the track will provide a boost to the sporting sector of St Kitts and Nevis and enhance the athletic capabilities of the individuals who are aspiring to achieve success in particular sports field. 

Minister Duggins added that the Kim Collins Stadium will be completed in time for Inter-High School Sports if there would no delays in the construction works due to the poor weather conditions. 

Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also expressed delight and noted that they are working to enhance sporting as well as infrastructural sectors of St Kitts and Nevis with an intent to foster enhanced societal development and build a sustainable island state. 

Anglina Byron

