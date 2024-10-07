Saint Lucia: Sister accuses Daren Sammy, cricket association of bullying her cousin Kimani Melius

Notably, the allegations were put forward two years back; however, they recently came into the limelight when a social media influencer shared a post highlighting the issue.

Saint Lucia: Shatty Amadee, cousin of Kimani S. Melius, has made allegations against the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association for victimizing her cousin. Shatty Amadee further exposed cricketer Daren Sammy, calling him a ‘Black Monkey’ and stating he is intimidated by Melius's talent.

Shatty Amadee in a powerful statement, revealed the severe bullying Kimani faced from the Saint Lucia Cricket Association. She notably highlighted all the injustices, which were constantly performed by the prominent members of the cricket community.

The sister of the renowned cricket player, Amadee stated that Kimani was disrespected several times and whenever he tried to speak up, he was threatened to end his career. She called the authorities and all the persons involved in the crime ‘Mafia Boss’.

“That Mafia Boss disrespected Kimani so many times. When he can no longer take it and stand up to the disrespect, he was threatened by the Mafia to end his career,” she said.

Amadee further called out cricketer Daren Sammy stating he is intimidated by the talent Kimani possesses. She wrote, “You have done enough, and it's high time you need to be exposed. You are bullying him to keep quiet to not comment on whatever is going on.”

Amadee stated that she will be the voice of his cousin as Kimani has been oppressed but she can’t be. She highlighted that Kimani’s career was ruined by calling him disrespectful and mannerless when he made it to the Zimbabwe team.

“You Black monkey, I will never let you bully Kimani to keep quiet about all that is happening,” Shatty Amadee stated.

In her statement, Amadee further revealed that cricketer Daren Sammy constantly messages her cousin Kimani to stay quiet about whatever is going on. She then calls Daren Sammy a ‘Sneaky Snake’ and warns him to fix the mess he has created, or she will expose him.

“You Sneaky Snake. You better fix this mess you’ve created because I will expose your dirty shit. You serve the Devil but Kimani is the son of the most high,” she said. The social media influencer, however, expressed her opinion and raised questions over the authorities.

“How can a sport meant to unite and inspire become a breeding ground for such toxic behavior? When will influential figures like Daren Sammy and Wayne Auguste, President of the Saint Lucia National Association, step forward to address these allegations and restore integrity to the game?” she wrote in her post.

The influencer then noted the silence that remains over these issues only intensifies the concern. Sohria Alexander, then stated, “How many more voices must be silenced before change is demanded?

She ended her statement while noting, “The time for transparency and support for athletes like Kimani is now.”

Notably, Kimani is a 23-year-old renowned Saint Lucian player who captained the Under-19 cricket West Indies team. He had also played for St Lucia Zouks, West Indies B, Windward Islands Under 19, and Windward Islands.

The player has the skill of batting and plays as an opening batsman, he has a good stats history and has named many successive wins for his team. However, the controversies, which are sparking surrounding his name are raising concerns over the citizens who demand thorough evaluation and consideration of the case and to punish the guilty.