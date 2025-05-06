Conaree Football Stadium inaugurated in St Kitts and Nevis by PM Terrance Drew

The Conaree Football Stadium was officially announced open on 3rd May 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis marking a significant milestone achievement for the people of the twin island federation. The ribbon of the new facility was cut down by the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew himself with the members of his delegation and those involved in the construction of the stadium.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Labour administration had a short visit around the stadium and checked the renewed and updated facilities. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also shared a glimpse of this visit on his social media and mentioned the project as a long-awaited promise.

“Yesterday, May 3, we cut the ribbon and officially delivered on a long-awaited promise, a project the community has been asking for and truly deserves— The Conaree Football Stadium. Seeing the excitement and pride on their faces reminds me why we work so hard to get things done,” the Prime Minister wrote in the caption.

The construction of the new facility began back in April 2024, after the groundbreaking ceremony was held for it on April 10th. Prime Minister Terrance Drew has been actively involved in the project, and he had several special visits during its construction ensuring that the facility turns out to be perfectly structured and organised.

The new facility now includes updated bathroom facilities, Changing rooms for the teams, a media centre, commentator’s booth and bars. The new design for the stadium is perfectly designed to meet the needs of differently abled persons as well.

The new and enhanced facility serves as a catalyst to boost athletic activities across the island. Apart from the Conaree football stadium, the government has been working over the rehabilitation of the Kim Collins stadium which is all completed with minor updates remaining and the facility will open soon.

The Kim Collins stadium, which has been overlooked by the Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins, has been designed to meet World Athletics regulations. The track has been designed to meet international standards, and resilience ensuring a smooth and world class platform for conducting competitions and training the athletes.