Taiwan’s FM Lin Chia-Lung meets PM Drew, celebrates 41 years of togetherness

St Kitts and Nevis: The Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, following his visit to the authorities at the twin island federation.

During his visit to the Prime Minister's office, the Foreign Minister emphasized the 41 years of diplomatic relations that both nations share and stated that they will continue to defend democracy together.

Taiwan’s FM Lin Chia-Lung during meeting with PM Drew Following his visit, Prime Minister Terrance Drew also extended his gratitude to Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung through his social media while sharing a glimpse of his visit.

“We extend our gratitude to Taiwan for being a steadfast partner to St. Kitts and Nevis as we work towards transforming our nation into a Sustainable Island State,” PM Drew wrote in his post.

The Prime Minister then emphasized the successful partnerships that have brought significant mutual benefits to both nations over time. He stated that the relationship between both nations is built on shared values and mutual respect.

“From educational scholarships and healthcare advancements to infrastructure projects and support in technology and agriculture, our relationship is built on shared values and mutual progress,” he wrote.

Foreign Minister of Taiwan Lin Chia-Lung during meeting with Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd The Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Lin Chia-Lung during his visit to St Kitts and Nevis, also met the Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd and his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas. They discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation between both nations.

TAIWAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER TO BRING KUAI KUAI CULTURE TO ST KITTS AND NEVIS

While he was on his official visit, Taiwan’s FM stated that he is planning to bring the Kuai Kuai culture to St Kitts and Nevis. Kuai Kuai is a tradition among the people of Taiwan, under which a snack named Kuai Kuai is placed on the new machines to bring good luck so that the machines operate smoothly.

Kuai Kuai in English means 'obedient' and ‘well behaved’ and it is believed that placing the snack on the machine will make it function smoothly for a longer period of time.

Notably, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan landed on the island of St Kitts and Nevis a few days ago following his visit to other Caribbean islands, including Saint Lucia, Belize, and St Vincent and Grenadines.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis welcomed Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung Upon his arrival, he was welcomed with open arms by the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis at the international airport.

However, the Foreign Minister from Taiwan has now officially departed from St Kitts and Nevis following a luncheon hosted by PM Terrance Drew in honour of his visit and the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Luncheon at the St Kitts Marriott Resort The luncheon took place at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, which was joined by other key members of the federation and members of the delegation from Taiwan.





