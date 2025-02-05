PM Terrance Drew welcomes Canadian High Commissioner to St Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew highlighted the enduring bond between the two countries, focusing on trust, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed Brenda Wills, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday morning. The diplomatic interaction is used to build friendly relations between two countries, aiming to enhance potential collaborations.

The meeting featured discussion on a series of topics such as energy, sustainable agendas and cooperation in the trade market. Both leaders explored new avenues that can be beneficial for the locals and economic growth of St Kitts and Nevis and Canada.

PM Drew expressed delight and called it enduring bond between two countries as they talked about building the relations on the foundation of trust, cooperation and shared prosperity. He said that the Canada has remained great partner of the Caribbean region, assisting the small island nation during the tough phases such as hurricane and other natural calamities.

PM Drew emphasized that they would work to collaborate on series of matters and projects that will enhance their journey in building resilient and sustainable future for the upcoming generation.

He said that they welcomed every opportunity to foster their connections and relations with each other, creating new strategies that can accelerate partnerships and collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting was held at the government headquarters where both leaders shed light on their long-standing relations and bold planes that will reshape their economic and education enhancement parameters. The visit of Wills also enhance their chances of deepening these collaborations in different sectors such as education, trade and local business.

They also promised to work together for the advancement of their shared priorities, aiming to benefit the people of St Kitts and Nevis and Canada. PM Drew extended a courtesy call to Wills and outlined several projects that are ongoing in the country to promote and fulfill their sustainable agenda.

In addition to that, their meeting also focused on creating benefits with partnerships in several fronts such as economy, education and trade.