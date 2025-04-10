Domestic dispute turns deadly: Husband kills wife, sets Home on fire in Jamaica

Shashane Williams, a 33-year-old Jamaican woman, was at home in Clarendon with her husband and children when a verbal dispute with her husband turned physical.

Jamaica: A husband fatally stabbed her wife, out of a heated argument and set his house on fire in Jamaica. The incident took place on 8th April, and the accused not just killed his wife, but also tried to threaten the life of his children, and he is currently receiving treatment for him at a hospital.

According to sources, the 33-year-old Jamaican Woman who is identified as Shashane Williams was residing with his husband and children at their home in Clarendon Jamaica, when a verbal dispute between the couple turned physical.

Sources revealed that the argument between the couple turned even chaotic when William’s husband armed himself with a knife and stabbed the woman several times and left the home, after setting it on fire. During this altercation, the accused also sustained minor injuries.

While he set the house on fire, the victim and her children were inside. Reports stated that the children were able to escape out of the house unharmed, and took assistance of the residents in the community, who helped in pulling out William out from the burning house.

Police and safety were called who responded to the crime site immediately and found Williams body with multiple wounds found lying in the yard. She was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was announced dead.

The police carried out the investigation and apprehended the accused husband who is being questioned for his doings and is set to appear at the court to hear for his charges. The accused identity has been confirmed as Anray Williams also known as ‘Bartel’ who is a 39-year-old chef.

Following the tragic incident social media has burst out over authorities demanding more secure and stronger laws for their safety and called for an active participation against domestic abuse.

“Women if all yuh know all yuh hot. Stay single. Don't be carrying no big man for no joyride tryna be playing games gang. People these days returning energy asap. You hurt him, he finna hurt you,” wrote Kinzy Jonny on Facebook.

Tore Zion, another user wrote, “How many more women will die by the hands of those men who professed their love to them??! Condolences to her children and family.”