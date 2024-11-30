Indian PM Narendra Modi honoured with Barbados’ top award at Independence Day

The ceremony was held as part of the events of the 58th anniversary celebration of the Independence Day of Barbados.

Barbados: Barbados conferred its top award, “Honorary Freedom of Barbados” on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday with a formal ceremony at Kensington Oval at 8 am in the morning.

The ceremony was held as part of the events of the 58th anniversary celebration of the Independence Day of Barbados. Special representative from India visited the country to accept the honour on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The recognition is aimed at extending gratitude to India and its government for their crucial support during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados shed light on the crucial role played by PM Modi in fostering ties between the two countries. She said that both countries share progress, goals and culture which helped in enhancing their collaboration and cooperation on different fronts such as health, trade and business.

Upon receiving the news of the honour, PM Modi extended gratitude to the government of Barbados and reiterated his commitment in maintaining and strengthening the friendly relations between two countries.

Award Ceremony

The award ceremony was kickstarted with an Independence parade and celebration where several distinguished individuals were honoured with different recognitions.

PM Mia Mottley extended greetings to the people of Barbados for the Independence Day celebration and shed light on the role of India in the development goals of the country.

She also appreciated PM Modi for fostering global partnership and enhancing cooperation on the South-South front. She said that his dedication towards serving people and communities has contributed well to the growth of the citizens and global people.

Honorary Freedom of Barbados

Established in 2019, the national award has been taken into form through an Order of Freedom of Barbados Act in the parliament. The honour is given to distinguished individuals for their contribution and role in the society building of the country.

It is also given to the persons who are not the citizen of Barbados for honouring their role in supporting the country during the crucial phases. As Prime Minister Modi is one of the recipients, he was appreciated for his contribution in establishing good relations between the two countries.

Notably, there is no limit set to the recipient of the award, and the honour is handed over to the individuals during the Independence Day celebration which is held on November 30 every year.

So far, Barbados honoured three heads of foreign governments for their role in supporting the country. The first recipient of the award was King Charles III who was honoured for his spirit and dedication towards development. Other recipient included Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya and Dr Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.