Amritsar: Land Mafia Occupies NRI Land in Mallian Village, Carried Illegal Soil Mining with Official Support

Amritsar is facing an alarming rise in illegal land grabbing and unauthorized soil mining, with powerful land mafia groups operating with apparent impunity. Recent incidents suggest a disturbing nexus between these criminal networks and certain administrative officials, enabling them to encroach upon both government and privately-owned lands.



In a particularly shocking case reported from Village Mallian, a known land mafia leader, Joginder Singh Nijjar, has allegedly taken over land belonging to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and is conducting illegal soil mining operations on the seized property. Eyewitnesses and local reports claim that these activities are being carried out openly, raising serious questions about official complicity.



Sources allege that high-ranking officials may be aiding or protecting those involved, either through deliberate inaction or by facilitating the encroachments. The scale, coordination, and boldness of these operations point toward a larger conspiracy that must not go unchecked.



Given the gravity of the situation, there is an urgent need for a thorough investigation by the Vigilance Bureau. Authorities must probe not only the criminal elements on the ground but also the possible involvement of government officials who may be conspiring to commit or cover up these offenses.



Public trust in law and order is at stake. The government must act decisively to dismantle these land mafia networks and hold every complicit individual, whether private or official — fully accountable under the law.