56 new smart homes set for St Peter’s and Sandy Point

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of 56 smart and new homes will be constructed in St Peter's and Sandy Point as the process of the land clearing has been finished in St Kitts and Nevis. As part of the government’s housing programme, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in these sites on Saturday.

Stapleton in St Peter’s will be the designated area for the construction of the houses where 26 homes will be constructed. The homes will feature single, two and three-bedroom options while fulfilling resilient approach and sustainability goals of St Kitts and Nevis.

On the other hand, Sandy Point will accommodate 30 homes, and the land has been cleared for construction at the Farm Meadows. The homes are being constructed under the smart homes initiative of the government which will assist in building 2400 homes in the period of four years.

The National Housing Corporation in collaboration with East Coast Housing Development Ltd has been constructing the houses in the country. They are aimed at constructing 600 homes every year in the period of four years, providing more sustainable options to St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, 20 homes are already under construction in Ottley's, aiming to provide affordable and naturally sustain houses to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. The construction also aligns with the sustainable agenda of the country with an intent to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Now, the Newton Ground will also be added into the housing project of the country where homes will be constructed for the community. The houses are being constructed and expanded in the coming days as the government has paced up their programme to support the citizens.

Notably, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley noted that a total of 112 houses have been handed over to the government by the NHC for 2024, which is considered an impressive numbers from previous approaches.