Snow Moon 2025: What You Need to Know About This Stunning Lunar Event

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-02-12 13:01:12

Snow Moon 2025

The night of February 12th is going to be a special one for night sky enthusiasts as stargazers will get to experience a unique phenomenon, the ‘Snow Moon’. This celestial wonder will take place on Wednesday February 12 and will reach its fullest brilliance at 7:53 am. However, spectators across the globe could get a chance to witness the natural wonder from Tuesday to late Thursday.  

The full moon of February is special as it will illuminate the entire night sky into a mesmerizing charisma. The moon is referred to as the ‘Snow Moon’ considering the heavy snowfall that can be witnessed during this month. Associated with history, the snow moon reflects an age-old connection between human history and the heavens.  

The full moon does not just complement the chilling February skies but also reflects the seasonal change. Coming after the Wolf Moon of January, the Snow Moon signals a winter retreat. The next in the row is the Worm Moon, which reflects the inauguration of the spring season. The Snow Moon will be best visible with clear skies, with a starry night dazzling the skies. 

Stories behind Snow Moon 

The stories behind the Snow Moon are even more enthralling and exciting as they hold different meanings and importance. According to the Native American Traditions the snow moon is even called the ‘Hungry Moon’ or the ‘Bear Moon’. The terms Hungry Moon and Bear moon refers to the harsh winter season when it is difficult to find food, while the other term refers to the birth of bear cubs.  

According to Celtic and English traditions, the February’s full moon is often known as the ‘Storm Moon’ or the ‘Ice Moon’ and this reflects the cold, turbulent weather conditions that define the month. The celestial events this year are set to create an exciting experience for spectators as coming after the Snow Moon is the Blood Moon in March.  

Blood Moon to Dazzle night skies in March  

Blood moon is referred to as the total lunar eclipse which will take place on March 13th and 14th. During this time the moon will transform into a dusky and dark palette of red, which will provide a mesmerizing experience for the stargazers.  

Amara Campbell

