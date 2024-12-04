St Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre comes alive with "In the Spirit of Christmas" programme

The celebration featured the performances of Choirs, Folk Practitioners, Poets, Singers and Dancers.

4th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre came alive with the start of the annual "In the Spirit of Christmas" programme on Monday evening. The events are scheduled to run through December 5, 2024, at the Circus at 7 pm under the patronage of the Department of Creative Economy. 

The celebration featured the performances of Choirs, Folk Practitioners, Poets, Singers and Dancers. The four-day event promotes the showcasing of the local culture and tradition of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to foster the talent in different creative fields. 

The aim of the “In the Spirit of Christmas” is to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and make the younger generation aware about their culture and traditions. The events have been organized to enhance the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ while showcasing a wide variety of talents of the people of St Kitts and Nevis. 

The individuals were also given a platform to celebrate love and create memories in the celebration of Christmas, a prominent festival in the world. It is also aimed at entertaining the audience and enhance the tourism offerings of St Kitts and Nevis. 

The local vendors and small businesses were given a chance to enhance their market presence and promote their products among the communities. Different and unique activities also created new connections among the citizens and promoted the healthy environment with dancing, music and cultural performances. 

PM Dr. Terrance Drew also joins celebration

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis also joined the celebration of “In the Spirit of Christmas” and lauded the volunteers for organizing the event. He met the patrons at the government headquarters on Tuesday. 

A group of seniors visited the government headquarters and entertained the staff by singing various Christmas carols. PM Drew also enjoyed their performances and lauded the local performers for their talents. 

The carolers were seniors who participated in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities' Senior Enrichment Programme.

