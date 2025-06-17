Belize: 13-Year-Old Lizzie Suntecum Missing, feared kidnapped

Lizzie left home in the morning and was believed to have arrived at school.

Belize: A search operation has been launched after a 13-year-old Lizzie Yamilet Suntecum, mysteriously disappeared while on her way to the San Jose Roman Catholic School in Belize.

According to the family of the young kid, she left the home in the morning and was believed to have reached at the school. Later, after the lunch at around 1 pm, the school teacher noticed that Lizzie was missing.

Details related to the suspected kidnap

The teachers have suspected that the child may have been kidnapped in a white coloured car. While this remains unconfirmed, reports are the vehicle carried a woman carrying a baby along with a male individual when the kidnap happened. She was last seen in her school uniform.

A report has been filed for the missing child and the police officials are now investigating the incident. The police have also been urging the locals to help and provide any details related to the child.

Notably, Lizzie was a resident of Melchor, Belize and travelled daily to her school in Cayo District. However, her disappearance has shocked the community and the entire family who now prays for her safe return.