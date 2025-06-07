Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch wins Bronze at 2025 IWSC

Trinidad: Siblings chopped to death amid suspected family disputes
2024-09-06 10:14:53
In a brief social media statement, Belfast Estate Ltd highlighted that their rum was just one point shy of a silver medal, with judges praising its smooth tropical flavour, ripe fruit aroma, and gentle citrus-spice finish.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-06-07 07:06:38
Belfast Rum Punch
Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch has won a bronze medal at the 2025 International Wine and Spirits Competition (WSC), marking a major achievement and recognition for the brand and the island. This recognition which comes from one of the most respected and renowned competitions internationally in the beverage industry further solidifies the brand in the global market.
The brand in response to this major achievement, released a media release emphasizing on the quality of their product and importance of this recognition. In the brief statement shared on social media, the Belfast estate ltd said that the brand was just one point away from winning a silver.
They specifically highlighted that Judges praised the rum for its smooth tropical flavour, ripe fruit aroma and gentle citrus-spice finish.
“This isn’t just a win for us - it’s a proud moment for Dominica. A homegrown rum punch now celebrated on the global stage,” they stated.
The rum was tasted by judges Jimmy Harris, Olivier Ward, Tim Blake, Samuel Boulton and Frederico Manganaro. In the media release the brand further emphasized on the importance of this win, as they highlighted that it has helped place Dominica firmly on the map in the international rum and spirits arena. They further highlighted it as a landmark achievement for a local product which has been competing against long standing and highly established names across the world for years.
“We are incredibly proud to see Belfast Rum Punch recognised at this level. This win is a win for Dominica. It showcases our ability to compete with the best in the world,” the managing director of Belfast Estate Ltd, Yvor Nassief said.
Notably, the IWSC is an annual competition which has been taking place in London since 1969. Apart from Dominica, other Caribbean islands also shined at the competition with Trinidad and Tobago being recognised for its One-Eyed Spirits, Come Hell or High Water Spiced Vanilla and Cola Rum with a bronze medal.
Jamaica notably had with the following awards being granted;
Guyana on the other hand won Three medals, one gold for Woods Old Navy Rum by William Grant and Sons, silver for The Guyana Blend a signature origin collection by Sazerac Company’s Myers, and a bronze for Black Tot Historic Solera Rum by Elixir Distilleries.