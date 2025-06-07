Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch wins Bronze at 2025 IWSC

In a brief social media statement, Belfast Estate Ltd highlighted that their rum was just one point shy of a silver medal, with judges praising its smooth tropical flavour, ripe fruit aroma, and gentle citrus-spice finish.

Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch has won a bronze medal at the 2025 International Wine and Spirits Competition (WSC), marking a major achievement and recognition for the brand and the island. This recognition which comes from one of the most respected and renowned competitions internationally in the beverage industry further solidifies the brand in the global market.

The brand in response to this major achievement, released a media release emphasizing on the quality of their product and importance of this recognition. In the brief statement shared on social media, the Belfast estate ltd said that the brand was just one point away from winning a silver.

They specifically highlighted that Judges praised the rum for its smooth tropical flavour, ripe fruit aroma and gentle citrus-spice finish.

“This isn’t just a win for us - it’s a proud moment for Dominica. A homegrown rum punch now celebrated on the global stage,” they stated.

The rum was tasted by judges Jimmy Harris, Olivier Ward, Tim Blake, Samuel Boulton and Frederico Manganaro. In the media release the brand further emphasized on the importance of this win, as they highlighted that it has helped place Dominica firmly on the map in the international rum and spirits arena. They further highlighted it as a landmark achievement for a local product which has been competing against long standing and highly established names across the world for years.

“We are incredibly proud to see Belfast Rum Punch recognised at this level. This win is a win for Dominica. It showcases our ability to compete with the best in the world,” the managing director of Belfast Estate Ltd, Yvor Nassief said.

Notably, the IWSC is an annual competition which has been taking place in London since 1969. Apart from Dominica, other Caribbean islands also shined at the competition with Trinidad and Tobago being recognised for its One-Eyed Spirits, Come Hell or High Water Spiced Vanilla and Cola Rum with a bronze medal.

Jamaica notably had with the following awards being granted;

100 Rum by Worthy Park Estate won Spirit Gold Outstanding 2025

12 YO Single Estate Rum by Worthy Park Estate won Spirit Gold 2025

1753 Pure Single Rum by Hampden Estate won Spirit Silver 2025

Dorchadas Amber Spiced Rum by East Neuk Spirit Company won Spirit Bronze 2025

Jamaica Rum by Bangerro won Spirit Silver 2025

Monymusk Classic Gold 5 YO Rum by National Rums of Jamaica Limited won Spirit Silver 2025

Monymusk MSR Limited Edition Single Mark 2007 Rum by National Rums of Jamaica Limited won Spirit Silver 2025

Monymusk Special Reserve 10 YO Rum by National Rums of Jamaica Limited won Spirit Gold Outstanding 2025

Monymusk White Overproof Rum by National Rums of Jamaica Limited won Spirit Gold 2025

Myers’s Original Dark Rum by Sazerac Company won Spirit Silver 2025

Myers’s Platinum White Rum by Sazerac Company won Spirit Bronze 2025

Myers’s Reserve Dark Rum by Sazerac Company won Spirit Gold 2025

Overproof Rum by Worthy Park Estate won Spirit Gold 2025

Select Rum by Worthy Park Estate won Spirit Bronze 2025

Signature Rum by HAMA Rum won Spirit Bronze 2025

Single Estate Reserve Rum by Worthy Park Estate won Spirit Silver 2025

Three Bees Dark Caramel Rum by Market Harborough Honey Co. won Spirit Bronze 2025

Guyana on the other hand won Three medals, one gold for Woods Old Navy Rum by William Grant and Sons, silver for The Guyana Blend a signature origin collection by Sazerac Company’s Myers, and a bronze for Black Tot Historic Solera Rum by Elixir Distilleries.