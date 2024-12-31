Dominica to be impacted by high-pressure system, brief showers ahead

Roseau, Dominica: The high-pressure system is expected to impact the weather patterns in Dominica with the conditions of the cloudiness and brief showers. The cool and dry conditions are also likely to impact the low-lying areas in the island nation over the period of 24 hours.

The warnings have also been issued for the small craft and asked them to remain indoors in the inclement weather patterns. A High Surf Advisory has also put in place for the people as the met department said that the citizens are advised to take a cautious approach to the weather conditions.

The conditions of the seas are expected to be moderate with north-easterly swells peaking up to eight feet tonight. The operators of the sea craft are also likely to proceed with caution at sea and they are also asked to remain mindful of strong breaking waves along northern to eastern coastlines.

For Tuesday, the conditions are likely to remain fair to occasionally with isolated showers and other rainy weather patterns. On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a few brief showers and the met department noted that the wind wave will remain from 1.5 to 2.0 m.

On Thursday, the partly cloudy conditions are expected for Dominica with some tendency of wind waves. At times, there are also chances of a few showers with medium threatening conditions.

The low-lying and flood prone areas should adopt a cautious approach about the conditions and the seas are expected to remain slight to moderate. The swells are also forecasted to increase to 7 feet today with the tough conditions for mariners. They could pose threat to the sea level creatures and fisheries, but the conditions could not be able to impact the upper level areas in Dominica.

Earlier, the earthquake conditions have also been felt on the shores of Dominica due to some disturbance in the tropical weather patterns. Last week, the country was hard hit by flash flooding and other rainy conditions.