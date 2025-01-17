Pakistan’s Ex PM Imran Khan gets 14 years in Jail, Netizens defend him as ‘Clean personality’

Imran Khan was arrested on 9th May 2023 from the high court in Islamabad by The National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan and stayed in custody for 48 hours.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to prison for 14 years on corruption charges. The court on Friday Morning announced the decision while noting that the ex-PM was involved in $231 million Al-Qadir Trust Land corruption case.

His wife Bushra Bibi was also sentenced to prison for half his husband’s term for her involvement in Khan’s illegal activities. The couple will also have to pay a fine of 1.5 million Pakistani rupees in total.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan, the leader of Tehreek-e-insaf has entered legal battles and got convicted. He has also been convicted in three other cases earlier. One of which includes an unlawful marriage case.

Notably for the same, Al-Qadir Trust’s Corruption case, Khan was arrested on 9th May 2023 from the high court in Islamabad by The National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan and stayed in custody for 48 hours.

The authorities from the trust accused several others of being involved in the corruption case, however, no other arrests have been made. There are allegations that the couple used the money sent by the UK for national Treasury, which were illegally secured by them for their personal benefit during Khan’s tenure.

Khan has denied all the allegations made over him, stating them to be "Politically Motivated.” However, the couple has refused to provide any justification or documentation regarding the transaction.

Netizens react on Irfan Khan’s arrest

A user named Hanif Omarji said, “Sad to hear that, khan is clean person, but establishment is wat thy can, very unfortunate, but in sha Allah, Allah is with khan next pm is khan in sha Allah.”

Another user named Ghalib Rashid wrote, “He supported the secular system and called for democracy, and now that same system has been used against him. He and his followers need to call for the removal of the corrupt manmade system and replacement of it with the Islamic Khilafah system.”

Hamza Khan wrote, “What about the twin Beggers who have sold almost the whole country ?? every educated Pakistani acknowledges only Imran Khan as the true leader of Pakistan.”