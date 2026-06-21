Nine-hour ferry ordeal leaves Tobagonians stranded at sea

Trinidad & Tobago: A group of Tobagonians was stranded at sea for hours after Galleons Passage took double journey time for the Trinidad-Tobago crossing on June 17. The ship departed from Port of Spain (Trinidad) and was supposed to arrive at Scarborough (Tobago) in what would have been a four and a half hours journey. However, the journey took double the time and turned into a nine hour ordeal.

The journey started around 3:15 pm but difficulties arose mid-journey when passengers noticed that the ship was moving unusually slow and couldn’t dock at Tobago late until midnight. Passengers said the ferry took nearly 8 hours to reach the Bego waters only to remain outside the port for about an hour before docking. The time when they were expecting their arrival back in Tobago was when they were still navigating struggles at sea.

The hardships aggravated when the cafeteria got shut mid-course due to which children and elderly suffered specifically with many of them falling ill. However, passengers complained of hunger and exhaustion, in general, as well.

The National Infrastructure Development Company said elevated engine temperatures forced the vessel to reduce its cruising speed from 15 to 90 knots down to 11. From engine trouble to a delay in disembarking the vessel, the problems were never-ending. Even in the end, the docking process got exceptionally prolonged.

This is not a sole incident. There have been many similar instances of inconvenience in the past as well. These include May 2023 sea bridge disruptions which affected cargo shipments and supplies to Tobago and also abandonment of voyage forcing a return to Trinidad in 2020.

This pattern of repetitive disturbances and lack of accountability by the authorities in-charge is what is the most worrying. This has left the public from both the islands in a loophole of frustration and fear. Even in this case, the Tobago House of Assembly and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have chosen silence over answers as there is no public address with regards to the incident even though it has been two days since this incident occurred.

The public constantly demands for a reliable sea bridge as it serves as a critical link between the two islands which concern travelling for work, medical appointments, education, business or even a reunion with family.

The passengers have taken the internet by storm expressing that their time, comfort, and wellbeing were compromised. While some passengers are now demanding compensation for their unpleasant experience, others vow not to set foot on the vessel again. A thoroughly healthy investigation and report in this regard is expected by the passengers.