Vybz Kartel makes stylish entry at Grammy’s red carpet, unbothered by loss

US: Renowned Dancehall Sensation Vybz Kartel made a stylish entry at the red carpet of 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday along with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk. He was nominated for his album “Party with Me” under “Best Reggae Album” category and visited the event after serving jail term for 13 years in murder case.

However, the Grammy award in the category was won by Bob Marley: One Love album, still his presence at the global stage after so many years made headlines across the globe. He received his official visa of the United States in late January due to his nomination at the event which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kartel also expressed his satisfaction with not receiving the award and lauded her fiancée for always being there for him. He captioned, “I can’t lost when I’m with you,” seeming less bothered with the defeat

Dancehall artiste met with several of his old friends whom he shared laughter and fun moments at the red carpet. He was warmly greeted by streamer Kai Cenat right after his entry at the awards where they both shared a lighthearted moment. They also exchanged contact details with each other, aiming to collaborate on several potential projects and talking about the plans to hang out in Jamaica in the future.

In addition to that, Vybz Kartel also exchanged words with Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni and shared their experience in the music industry. The nomination of Kartel is significant for Jamaican music industry as he managed to represent the small island state at the global stage.

The interaction between Kartel with Cenat has garnered the attention of the viewers and fans from across the globe, indicating the potential collaboration between music sensation. Cenat is from Haiti and Trinidad and had gained massive accolades in the entertainment industry, offering sensational limelight to these artistes.

Notably, Kartel made notable re-entry into the music industry at the Freedom Concert which was held in Jamaica on New Year’s Eve. The event turned out to be the most successful and fully packed for Kartel as it sold out at several places.