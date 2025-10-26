New Flights to Jamaica announced by Caribbean Airlines

Several Caribbean Airlines flights, including routes between Kingston, Fort Lauderdale, and Toronto, were canceled or rescheduled due to the impact of Tropical Storm Melissa.

Caribbean Airlines has announced its Jamaica flight schedule for Sunday (October 26, 2025) after earlier operations were halted due to Tropical Storm Melissa.

As per Caribbean Airlines, the cancelled flights for Sunday included BW31 which was scheduled to provide service from Kingston to Fort Lauderdale. The second flight BW32 was scheduled to provide service from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay and the flight BW33 was canceled; it was scheduled to operate from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale.

The flight BW30 is scheduled to provide service from Fort Lauderdale to Kingston and the flight BW79 was canceled; it was scheduled to operate from Kingston to Toronto.

BW78 is scheduled to provide service then from Trinidad to Kingston and BW458 is scheduled to provide service from Antigua to Kingston and then Trinidad to Kingston. BW459 has been cancelled to provide service from Kingston to Antigua and then from Kingston to Trinidad.

The Caribbean Airlines announced that the flights will be operating on Sunday, October 26, 2025 as per the given schedule. The flight named BW458 will be operating from Trinidad to Antigua with a local time of 7: 45 am. Another flight named BW459 will be operating from Antigua to Trinidad with an early departure of 10: 40 am which is the local time.

Customers whose plans are impacted by flight disruptions due to the passing of Tropical Storm Melissa may rebook without change fees. The date for the booking of the flights will be up to November 20, 2025.

All changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre and flight status is also available via the flight status tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage.

Earlier, the flights that operated on Saturday included BW456 which provided service from Trinidad to St Maarten. The flight BW457 provided service from St Maarten to Trinidad with a departure time of 11:00 am.