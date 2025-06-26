Five schoolgirls charged after Couva School assault in Trinidad

Police officials confirmed that five schoolgirls have been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in connection with the June 10th attack on a 15-year-old girl.

Trinidad and Tobago: Five schoolgirls have been formally charged with assault in an incident which took place outside the Holy Faith Convent School in Couva, earlier this month. This was confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force and the Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar who delivered a solid statement in response to the incident.

The Police officials said that the five schoolgirls have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the attack on 15-year-old girl which occurred on June 10th. The young girl was physically attacked and sustained severe injuries that required medical attention.

PM Kamla Persad issues strong statement

Prime Minister Kamla Persad in response to the alleged incident said that the protection and education of most students who want to learn will always be prioritized over those who just seek to disrupt the school’s discipline.

“We will purge our schools of this behaviour by any and all means legally available. The country is fed up of this violence and wickedness in our schools and our society,” she stressed.

The Prime Minister emphasized that criminal activists will always have to face consequences. She further acknowledged that an investigation is ongoing into another incident involving the assault of a form five student at the southeast Port of Spain Secondary School.

“I am aware that the investigation into the physical attack on a Form Five student at Southeast Port of Spain Secondary School is also ongoing, and I look forward to its conclusion soon. I remind students and parents that anyone who engages in violence, threats, intimidation, drug dealing, extortion and bullying will be charged,” PM Kamla Persad said.

Notably, the Couva school assault incident gained a lot of hype on internet back then and attracted a lot of public debate. Authorities also responded swiftly with sincere actions, and Ministry of Education condemned such actions by the students. The authorities urged parents as well to stay cautious and teach their kids to deal with peace.