Dominica to present whopping $1.2 billion budget in parliament on July 25

The budget is expected to focus on people, with policies aimed at improving their lives.

Roseau, Dominica: The Ministry of Finance is all set to present a $1.2 billion 2025-2026 national budget to the Parliament of Dominica on Friday (July 25, 2025). The proceedings of the House will commence at 10:00 am and will be broadcast live as the budget will be allocated to different sectors including education, health, tourism, housing and agriculture.

The budget is expected to be people-centered as the policies will be designed to make a positive impact on the lives of people. As per the reports, several projects for infrastructure and other sectors are expected to be announced for this fiscal year.

In the last year's budget, around 296.3M has been allocated to the ministry of finance which was the 43.6% of the total recurrent expenditure. It has marked the highest allocation in the budget 2024-2025. The second highest allocation was given to the health ministry with the budget of 81.9M, marking 12.1% of the recurrent expenditure.

Besides this, the Ministry of Education had received the third highest of the total expenditure with a budget of 70.0M which is 10.4%.

In addition to that, the inflation rate of Dominica had remained below the global levels in last year’s budget. It has fallen to an average of 2.8% in 2024 that was driven by the government’s focus on promoting local production and consumption.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre will present the budget as the ministry will seek parliamentary approval of Estimates of Expenditure for the financial year ending June 30, 2026. As part of the customs, the secession will be started by President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton who will deliver an address.

The budget is also expected to feature announcements of new projects for the local economy and agriculture sector, aiming to enhance the opportunities for the citizens of Dominica.

Stay tuned on Associates Times for all live updates on the national budget of Dominica.