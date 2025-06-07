Fact Check: No Verified Evidence of Khaby Lame’s Arrest, Viral Screenshot Debunked

An investigation by Associates Times revealed that a viral screenshot claiming to show Khaby Lame’s detention details on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement website was fake and intended to mislead the public.

A viral screenshot is circulating all over the social media claiming that world renowned famous silent TikToker, Khaby Lame has been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings. The information was shared by Bo Loudon, a political activist backed by President Donald Trump through X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a screenshot that is going viral over the internet.

The screenshot shows Khaby Lame’s details including his ‘A’ number (a number given to every detainee when they are sent to the detention centre) on the official website of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, when checked by one of the Journalists at Associates Times, it was revealed that the details mentioned in the screenshot are ‘FAKE’ and are intended to mislead the audience.

Viral screenshot debunked: no details found when the information was entered. The screenshot shows Khaby Lame’s full name Serigne Khabane Lame with country of birth Senegal. According to the details he has been in custody at the Henderson Detention Center, but there is no official confirmation either from ICE or the authorities regarding Khaby Lame’s arrest.

Whereas the netizens have been going wild after the claims were made by Bo Loudon on X handle. Majority of the users were in shock over the Italian TikToker’s arrest. The political activist as he shared the post on his social media called Khaby Lame as an ‘Illegal Alien.’

“Meet far-left TikTok star "Khaby Lame." He's an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY! To verify, go to ICE's Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as a country,” Loudon wrote in his twitter post.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump's ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien.



According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/5aBzlndlH0 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 6, 2025

In another post made on X, Loudon shared the screenshot and highlighted, “According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY.”

In response to this viral post, locals have been citing their opinions towards the TikToker’s arrest. A user on Twitter wrote, “I wonder if they're announcing some of these to keep the left busy. Doesn't make sense, arrest, arraign or whatever else, deport then announce.”

Another user named Karlin wrote, “I bet he’s going to get transferred to Pahrump, NV next then stay there for a month. I know because my friend from Italy just got deported and this was his route when ICE picked him up in Las Vegas.”

As per the comments made by social media users on the internet, the information spread by Loudon seems to have made an impact with screenshots attached. Whereas the lack of official confirmation of the claims makes the information less trustworthy and doubts about its authenticity.